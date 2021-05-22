LOOK: 5 big rigs destroyed by blaze in northeast Houston

Officials are piecing together how a total of five 18-wheelers were destroyed by heavy flames Friday night.

Details are scarce, as of this writing, but from what we know, it all started around 8:30 p.m. at a yard that houses other big rigs in the 5400 block of Oates Rd. in northeast Houston.

Firefighters were called to the scene, where they found several big rigs ablaze.

Big rigs catch fire (Photo courtesy of OnScene)

Cell phone footage caught the entire incident on camera as firefighters worked to put out the flames, but we're told a total of five were either damaged or destroyed by the fire.

No information was available as to the cause of the fire or if there were any injuries as a result.

This is a developing story.

