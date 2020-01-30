Lone Star College-Kingwood given all clear after no evidence of shooting; campus now closed for day

article

Lone Star College-Kingwood has been cleared and all students and staff have been escorted off campus after being placed on lockdown.

The lockdown was a precaution while police investigated an incident that had been reported, according to the college.

One 911 call was received regarding shots fired. There is no evidence of an active shooter. The call is being investigated.

Lone Star College did not disclose what the "incident" was.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the report came from a third-party caller.

An alert was first issued by LSC-Kingwood around 1:38 p.m. advising students to go to the nearest room and lock the door. The alert on the LSC Twitter account reads, “Emergency on LSC - KINGWOOD CAMPUS.THIS IS NOT A DRILL. LOCKDOWN NOW. Go to nearest room and lock the door. Check email for further instructions.”

However, following a building-by-building, room-by-room search, authorities found no indication of a shooting. No one was found injured.

It is unclear where the third-party caller was from.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.