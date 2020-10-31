Local woman missing for over 2 years and feared dead would have turned 32 on Friday

"Today is Maria's birthday, my sister and Destiny's mother," said Gloria Jimenez.



But there's no cake or celebration.



For Maria's sister, Gloria, it's just another day living a nightmare that won't end.



"My mind is saying she's in heaven," Jimenez said. "But my heart is saying she's out there."

Since June 21, 2018, Jimenez has spent every day praying for answers.



"He has all the answers to our problems," Jimenez said.



Police say 47-year-old Eric Arcenaux knows everything.



"That's why I keep asking and pleading Eric if he's watching this just do the right thing."



After Maria Jimenez had been missing for a year, Arcenaux was charged with her murder.



He was her gym trainer and apparently became obsessed with her.



"He could just turn himself in and say you know what I have nothing to do with this, go look for her somewhere else," Maria's sister said.

According to court documents, police found surveillance video of Arcenaux walking away from Maria's truck after ditching it in the 100 block of Port Street.



Later that same day, police say Arcenaux was seen leaving a Home Depot with a chainsaw and a trash bag.



"We're at a period of our lives that we cannot move forward and we cannot move backward," said Jimenez.



And Maria's family says they can't keep living that way.



"If she's no longer with us, we need to figure out where she's been placed so she can rest in peace," her heartbroken sister said.