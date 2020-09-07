Local chef brings taste of Houston to Hurricane Laura victims

"I've been in Houston since 1998," said Natosha Barber. "But Lake Charles is always going to be home for me."

Like a lot of Houstonians, COVID-19 has taken a toll on Barber's catering business 210 Fusion Cuisine.

"A lot of that disappeared quickly very quickly," she said.

But that's not stopping Barber who goes by Chef Tae from giving Lake Charles residents a home-cooked meal even though home for them now is 150 miles away.

"My mom actually lost her home during this," said Barber. "We just moved her back in because she was one of the few people in Louisiana that was impacted by Harvey from the flooding."

We tagged along as Barber AKA Chef Tae brought Hurricane Laura victims here in Houston a home-cooked meal.

"We were one of the luckier ones that didn't lose their personal property," said Lake Charles resident Latosha Bogan. "It's just that the community is gone so when we return it's just going to be my personal property that's it."

"The whole city is without electricity some parts are without water," said Jennese Berard from Lake Charles. "We have a well system that was totally obliterated so we're going to be without water for some time the city is really hurting."

"No lights no water-downed telephone poles just everywhere homes destroyed buildings destroyed there's no businesses," said Lake Charles resident Anja Johnson.

Barber says it was donations from social media that helped her make this happen.

"A home-cooked meal just to give them a little taste of home it helps out a little bit," she said.

"To give back during this time I think is awesome," Berard said. "It speaks volumes about the type of person she is and has always been."

