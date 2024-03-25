Move over, presidential candidates! There's a new contender in town, and his name is "Literally Anybody Else."

In an unprecedented move, a 35-year-old math teacher from Dallas legally changed his name and threw himself into the political arena.

The Army veteran behind the name said his candidacy isn't solely about winning the race to the White House, but about broadcasting a powerful message.

"Else" said he believed people are settling to vote for the lesser of two evils instead of supporting someone they truly believe in. His solution? Encouraging voters who share his frustration to cast their ballots for "Literally Anybody Else" as an act of dissatisfaction.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, one thing's for certain: with "Literally Anybody Else" in the running, the discussion around the election has gotten more interesting.