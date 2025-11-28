Shooting reported near liquor store near southwest Houston; one injured

Houston police are investigating a reported shooting in Central Southwest Houston on Friday afternoon.

Authorities say they received a call around 12:08 p.m. about two men shooting each other outside a liquor store at the intersection of Almeda Genoa and Chiswick Road.

One person was reported injured, and a second person allegedly ran from the scene. No suspect has been identified.

Houston police have not released any further details. We will continue to update this article as we learn more information.