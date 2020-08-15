Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announces death of civilian employee

article

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of their civilian employees.



According to a post, Forensic Technician and Crime Stopper Deputy Vita O’Reilly passed away around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.



Captain Ken DeFoor, Public Information Officer for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office said, that a family member shared information that Vita was found to be unresponsive in her home around 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.



She was rushed to a Baytown hospital and was found to have suffered a massive heart attack.



DeFoor said O’Reilly was one of their most dedicated civilian employees.

The family said that a memorial service will be held at a later date to honor Vita and her many accomplishments and dedicated service to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office as well as to the community she helped serve.