Pearland fire: 7 suffer burn injuries outside mobile home on Libby Lane

The Pearland Fire Department is investigating a reported fire at a mobile home just south of Pearland on Sunday night.

Libby Lane mobile home fire

What we know:

According to officials, they received a call around 9:10 p.m. about a possible explosion at a home on Libby Lane.

When firefighters and police got to the scene, they found seven burn victims. One person was in critical condition, two victims had major burns, and the last four suffered from minor burns.

Pearland FD officials said there was no threat to the community.

What we don't know:

Pearland FD authorities have not confirmed what started the fire.

It is also not confirmed how the victims know each other.