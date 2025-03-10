Leycrest Road shooting: Man found dead inside truck, police investigating

The Brief A 24-year-old man was found dead in a crashed pickup early Monday morning. Police say he had been shot multiple times. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).



Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Houston on Monday morning.

Leycrest Road shooting

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. they received a call about shots fired in the 8700 block of Leycrest Road.

When they arrived, they found a truck crashed in a ditch. The 24-year-old driver had been shot multiple times. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police say neighbors reported hearing gunshots and a truck engine accelerating.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man who died has not been released.

Police say at this time, there are no known witnesses, suspect descriptions or a motive in the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).