Leycrest Road shooting: Man found dead inside truck, police investigating
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating a deadly shooting in northeast Houston on Monday morning.
Leycrest Road shooting
What we know:
According to the Houston Police Department, around 3:45 a.m. they received a call about shots fired in the 8700 block of Leycrest Road.
When they arrived, they found a truck crashed in a ditch. The 24-year-old driver had been shot multiple times. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston
Police say neighbors reported hearing gunshots and a truck engine accelerating.
What we don't know:
The identity of the man who died has not been released.
Police say at this time, there are no known witnesses, suspect descriptions or a motive in the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600, or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Houston Police Department.