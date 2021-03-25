Lengthy chase from Houston ends near Schulenburg

Authorities say a standoff has concluded near Schulenburg where a chase that began in Houston came to a stop on Thursday morning.

SWAT had responded to the standoff along I-10 on Thursday morning. Traffic was backed up.

The chase began in west Houston, traveled into downtown and then west on I-10.

Authorities said the suspect fired shots out of his vehicle as he drove.

The suspect traveled through multiple counties before the vehicle came to a stop in Fayette County.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.