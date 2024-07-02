The Lake Livingston Dam is undergoing emergency repairs due to erosion caused by recent heavy rainfall and flooding.

On Friday, the Trinity River Authority (TRA) declared the spillway of the dam was under "potential failure watch", which is still in effect, because of damage sustained from the flows of water.

Material suppliers are also involved in the repair efforts, and the site has been designated a construction zone, accessible only to authorized personnel. The dam is under 24-hour observation and monitoring, with no determined timeline for the completion of repairs.

The damage became more apparent after the waters receded, prompting a decision to lower the lake level to facilitate the repairs. According to TRA, despite the erosion, the dam is not in immediate danger of failure or breach.

Currently, there is no threat or impact to TRA’s water customers served by Lake Livingston.

Day-to-day operations of the dam will continue as necessary, with gate operations subject to change based on conditions and construction activities.

The Trinity River Authority (TRA) is coordinating closely with local emergency management to keep them informed for decision-making related to community safety. Residents are advised to contact their local emergency management officials for specific emergency actions.

For more information, visit the TRA website or call 877-352-3247.