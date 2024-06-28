The Trinity River Authority (TRA) has declared a "potential failure watch" condition due to the spillway at Lake Livingston Dam being adversely affected by recent heavy rainfall and flooding in the area.

Under the watch, Polk County Emergency Management officials will necessitate ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the spillway’s integrity along with the implementation of necessary repairs and remedial actions. This declaration aligns with the TRA's Emergency Action Plan.

While there is no immediate danger of the dam failing or breaching, TRA officials acknowledge there is a remote possibility. The dam's day-to-day operations will continue as needed, although gate operations may vary based on evolving conditions.

TRA will continue to monitor the spillway's status and provide updates as necessary. For more information, contact the Trinity River Authority at 877-352-3247 or visit the Trinity River Authority website.