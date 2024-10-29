Tenants of the Edgewater Apartment Complex in Lake Jackson may soon be without water after the city announced the property has accrued nearly $80,000 in unpaid utility bills.

The city claims the complex has not paid for water, sewage, and garbage services since August. Unless the outstanding bill is settled, the water and wastewater service could be disconnected as early as January.

"The sewer and water is attached to the rent, and we’re paying that every month. Where is that money going? What are they doing with all that money? Why isn’t it being paid like it’s supposed to be paid," Narissa Tagg, a tenant at Edgewater said.

Modesto Mundo, City Manager of Lake Jackson, has communicated to tenants that numerous attempts to resolve the issue with the property owner have been unsuccessful. A total of $77,302.02 is owed to the city.

"We’ve been trying to work with the owners when they started defaulting the payment since September of last year. So it’s occurred for quite some time," Mundo said.

Tenants now face the possibility of having their water and wastewater service disconnected.

"It makes me feel like I might have to find somewhere else to go because I can’t stay here without water. We do pay rent, and it’s in our rent that they charge us for utilities," Jessica Klehm, another tenant, said.

Patrick Duke is part owner of the Edgewater Apartment Complex, and he told FOX 26 bad decisions by the previous ownership group had put him in a tough situation.

"We owe the money. We’ll take care of the money. We’re a responsible company, but it’s just something we’re digging out of from previous management company," Duke said.

Mundo told FOX 26 he has not heard from Duke since last Tuesday and if payments are not made, then he'll be forced to take action.

"I just hope it doesn’t come to that and the property owners find a way to pay and bring it up and stay on time and make that payment especially if they’re collecting the money from the residents," Mundo said.