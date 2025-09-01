article

The Brief Labor Day is observed on the first Monday of September every year and has been designated as a federal holiday. Here is a list of stores that will be open and closed on Monday.



Labor Day , despite its name, is usually a day meant for rest, as well as a marker for an extended weekend.

Ahead of the federal holiday, here is a list of what will be opened and what will be closed on Labor Day.

Closed on Labor Day

Post office

Banks

FedEx

UPS

Costco

Open on Labor Day

H-E-B

Walgreens

CVS

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Target

Albertsons and Albertsons family

Some hours may vary depending on location, so be sure to double check with your local businesses about their holiday hours.

When did Labor Day become a federal holiday?

The backstory:

Even before it was designated as a federal holiday, Labor Day was recognized by labor activists and in individual states, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

New York was the first state to introduce a bill making Labor Day a federally recognized holiday, but Oregon beat them to it by passing the first law.

It’s unclear who first proposed the holiday for workers, but there are two people who are recognized as spearheading the initiative.

Peter J. McGuire, general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners and co-founder of the American Federation of Labor, suggested a day to honor the laboring class in 1882, the DOL website said.

However, there are some that say Matthew Maquire, a machinist, was the first person to propose the idea.

Maguire, who later became the secretary of Local 344 of the International Association of Machinists in Paterson, New Jersey, is suggested to have proposed the holiday, also in 1882, while he served as the secretary of the Central Labor Union in New York, according to the labor department.

First Labor Day

Timeline:

The very first official Labor Day holiday was celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 1882, in New York City.

The Central Labor Union organized it and on June 28, 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law making Labor Day a federal holiday.