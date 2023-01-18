Tiffany Hill, a dance instructor at La Marque High School, has been nominated for the 2022-23 National LifeChanger of the Year award. Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.

Hill was nominated by Elayne Sapp, a member of the community.

Hill was a first-generation college student, so she understands how many students struggle with the college application process. Therefore, she has made it her mission to do all she can to assist her students with their college applications. At first, Hill assisted her dance students with college preparation, but her help quickly expanded to students outside her class.

"When I heard Mrs. Hill's story, I fell in love with her mission and passion for guiding and encouraging all students to seek knowledge and become their best selves," said Sapp. "She has a beautiful spirit and an amazing heart for teaching and being of service to her students. She is truly making a difference in her school, students, and community."

About LifeChanger of the Year

Each school year, LifeChanger of the Year receives hundreds of nominations from all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Eighteen individual LifeChanger of the Year awards will be given during the 2022-2023 school year.

(1) Grand Prize Winner – will receive $10,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(4) Grand Prize Finalists – will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(10) LifeChanger Award Winners – will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Spirit Award Winner – This award is given to the nominee whose community demonstrates the most support for their nomination. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school/district.

(1) Capstone Award Winner - This award is given to a nominee retiring at the end of the 2021-22 school year. The winner will receive $3,000 to be shared with their school or district.

(1) Spotlight Award Winner – This award is given to a nominee in a specific discipline each year. The winner will receive $5,000 to be shared with their school or district.

Nominees must be K-12 teachers or school district employees. To be considered for an award, nominees must

Make a positive impact in the lives of students

Enhance their school or district’s atmosphere, culture and pride

Demonstrate exemplary leadership at the school and/or district level

Possess a proven record of professional excellence

Show commitment to building a nurturing environment that supports learning

Adhere to the highest moral and ethical standards

To view Tiffany Hill’s LifeChanger of the Year nominee profile, visit www.LifeChangeroftheYear.com.