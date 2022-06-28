Krispy Kreme giving out free doughnuts every day this week for July 4th — how to get one

Fans of Krispy Kreme can score a free doughnut this week in honor of America’s birthday, as well as have the chance to get a free Original Glazed dozen.

The doughnut chain said fans who wear red, white, and blue to participating U.S. Krispy Kreme shops can get a free doughnut of their choice every day between June 27 and July 4. Additionally, fans can get a free Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen at the regular price between July 1 and July 4.

Krispy Kreme has also launched four all-new doughnuts, called the "I Heart America" collection, in honor of Independence Day.

The Soaring Firework Heart is a heart-shaped doughnut filled with Strawberries & Kreme, dipped in red icing and decorated with an icing drizzle and star sugar piece. The Patriotic Cookies & Kreme Heart is a heart-shaped doughnut filled with Cookies & Kreme, dipped in white icing, and topped with cookie and icing drizzles.

The Stars & Stripes Heart is filled with Kreme, dipped in white icing and decorated like a flag with a red icing drizzle and a star sprinkle blend, while the Star-Spangled Sprinkle is an Original Glazed doughnut dipped in blue icing and topped with red and white star sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme is also continuing to offer its "Beat the Pump" promotion through Aug. 31, in which the price for a dozen Original Glazed doughnuts each Wednesday is based on the national U.S. average price for a gallon of regular gas, as reported by AAA.

The doughnut giant has offered promotions in line with other world events in the past. In 2021, Krispy Kreme offered a free glazed doughnut to anyone who showed a valid COVID-19 vaccination card.

In January, it offered a free box of original glazed doughnuts to blood donors amid an ongoing need for blood donations. That month, the American Red Cross declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S. and warned the public about the worst shortage in over a decade.

Just last week, it announced some relief from the heat in the form of frozen desserts with the launch of its new soft serve ice cream.

This story was reported from Cincinnati.