Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavored ice cream is a thing... Here's how to try it

article

Love mac and cheese? Love ice cream? How about both at the same time?

Thanks to a collaboration between Kraft and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream, you can experience that reality.

The limited-edition Kraft Macaroni & Cheese flavored ice cream arrives Wednesday.

It can be purchased at Van Leeuwen shops New York, California, New Jersey, and Texas. Free scoops will be passed out at 11 a.m. in New York's Union Square Park on Wednesday. The ice cream will also be available for shipping nationwide while supplies last.

Advertisement

Buy the ice cream here beginning Wednesday.