The Brief Klein ISD Police are investigating a report of a suspicious man in a red Lexus near Ehrhardt Elementary who allegedly tried to persuade students to enter his vehicle. An email sent to parents described the suspect as a white male in his 30s with a brown beard and a damaged car. The police have increased patrols and urge vigilance.



Klein ISD Police are investigating a report of a suspicious individual near Ehrhardt Elementary School after a person allegedly attempted to persuade students to enter his vehicle.

According to an email sent to parents, the incident involved a suspect driving a red four-door Lexus with damage to the right rear bumper. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 30 years old, with a brown beard and wearing a red shirt. The man reportedly tried to convince students walking home from school to get into his car.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The Klein ISD Police Department is actively investigating the situation and has increased patrols in the area to ensure the safety of students and the community. The police commend the swift actions of the students and parents who reported the incident.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the importance of staying vigilant, avoiding conversations with strangers, and reporting any suspicious activity immediately.

Anyone with additional information or who observes the described vehicle or individual is urged to contact the Klein ISD Police Department at (832) 249-4266.