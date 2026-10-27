The Brief A kitchen fire broke out in Terminal C at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday afternoon. Viewer video sent to FOX 26 shows firefighters and a large plume of dark smoke. United Airlines says the fire is not affecting flights.



A restaurant fire sent a large plume of smoke into the sky at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

What we know:

According to the airport, the Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at a restaurant in Terminal C North. Airport officials say passengers in the immediate area were relocated as a precaution.

According to United Airlines, the fire is not affecting flights.

Video sent to FOX 26 by a viewer showed firefighters at the airport as a large, dark cloud of smoke rose into the sky.

What we don't know:

No further information has been released. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.