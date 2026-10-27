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Restaurant fire at Houston's Bush Airport sends large plume of smoke into sky

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Houston
Updated October 27, 2026 5:18 PM CDT Published October 27, 2026 5:03 PM CDT
Restaurant fire at Houston's Bush Airport sends large plume of smoke into sky
Restaurant fire at Houston's Bush Airport sends large plume of smoke into sky

Restaurant fire at Houston's Bush Airport sends large plume of smoke into sky

A restaurant fire sent a large plume of smoke into the sky at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

The Brief

    • A kitchen fire broke out in Terminal C at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport Tuesday afternoon.
    • Viewer video sent to FOX 26 shows firefighters and a large plume of dark smoke.
    • United Airlines says the fire is not affecting flights.

HOUSTON - A restaurant fire sent a large plume of smoke into the sky at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.

What we know:

According to the airport, the Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at a restaurant in Terminal C North. Airport officials say passengers in the immediate area were relocated as a precaution.

According to United Airlines, the fire is not affecting flights.

Smoke rises over Houston's Bush Airport after restaurant fire
Smoke rises over Houston's Bush Airport after restaurant fire

Smoke rises over Houston's Bush Airport after restaurant fire

A restaurant fire sent a large plume of smoke into the sky at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday afternoon, officials say. Video courtesy: Tom Butt

Video sent to FOX 26 by a viewer showed firefighters at the airport as a large, dark cloud of smoke rose into the sky.

What we don't know:

No further information has been released. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

The Source: The information in this article comes from video of the scene and United Airlines.

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