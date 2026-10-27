Restaurant fire at Houston's Bush Airport sends large plume of smoke into sky
HOUSTON - A restaurant fire sent a large plume of smoke into the sky at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport on Tuesday afternoon, officials say.
What we know:
According to the airport, the Houston Fire Department responded to a fire at a restaurant in Terminal C North. Airport officials say passengers in the immediate area were relocated as a precaution.
According to United Airlines, the fire is not affecting flights.
Video sent to FOX 26 by a viewer showed firefighters at the airport as a large, dark cloud of smoke rose into the sky.
What we don't know:
No further information has been released. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article comes from video of the scene and United Airlines.