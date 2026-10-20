Former Washington County firefighter indicted on arson charge tied to wildfires

The Brief Ronald Perry, 49, was indicted last week and remains behind bars in the Washington County Jail on a $100,000 bond. Investigators are examining numerous fires reported in the area between 2020 and 2026. The investigation involved the Texas A&M Forest Service, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and FBI.



Ronald Perry, 49, of Brenham, was indicted by a Washington County grand jury on Oct. 14 on a second-degree felony arson charge, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.

What we know:

Perry, a former Rocky Creek Volunteer Fire Department firefighter, was arrested Aug. 12 in Washington County on suspicion of setting numerous fires in the area between 2020 and 2026. He is currently being held in the Washington County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The investigation began after the Washington County Sheriff’s Office found suspicious wildland fires south of Lake Somerville in 2020. The findings prompted the Texas A&M Forest Service Law Enforcement Division to investigate.

The agency led a task force that included the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Central Texas Joint Terrorism Task Force.

What they're saying:

"We investigate wildland arson cases and work to bring those responsible to justice," said Jarred Lemmon, assistant chief law enforcement officer with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is responsible for enforcing laws related to the protection of forests and woodlands and prosecuting violators. In fiscal year 2026, the agency’s law enforcement personnel responded to 369 wildfire investigations and 80 timber theft complaints, recovering nearly $100,000.

A second-degree felony in Texas is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.