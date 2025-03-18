Northeast Harris County: Missing teen last seen in Kingwood on Monday
article
KINGWOOD, TEXAS - Harris County officials have issued a Missing Person Alert to help find a teen who was last seen in the Kingwood area.
Jacob Hobek missing
What we know:
According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, 16-year-old Jacob Hobek was last seen in the 26800 block of Squires Park Drive in Kingwood. That was at about 1:15 a.m on Monday.
Jacob was last seen wearing camouflage clothes and a hat.
What we don't know:
No other descriptions of Jacob are available.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Jacob Hobek's whereabouts should call one of the following:
- Harris County Sheriff's Office: 713-274-9270
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Facebook post from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.