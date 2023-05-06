Kentucky Derby: Houston's Mattress Mack places $1.2M bet on Angel of Empire

The betting man is back in business and this time he's putting his hat in the races.

The Kentucky Derby is coming to an end on Saturday, but Mattress Mack decided to place one last bet as he places $1.2 million on Angel of Empire to win the derby!

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APP BY CLICKING HERE

Angel of Empire was breaded by Forgotten Land Investment Inc & Black Diamond Equine Corp and the colt's jockey is Flavien Prat.

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Gambler and businessman Jim McIngvale "Mattress Mack" shows off his Secretariat jacket as he walks the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Expand

The current win wager on Angel of Empire is $1,832,259.