Kendrick Lamar, SZA tour coming to Houston

Rapper Kendrick Lamar and pop star SZA will make a stop in Houston this April.

The Grand National Tour will make a stop at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, April 23.

The Houston stop is one of 19 stadium stops across the US and Canada.

The tour comes after Lamar's highly-watched back and forth with Drake and the success of his new album GNX.

The rapper will also perform the halftime show of this year's Super Bowl in New Orleans.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 6.

People with a Cash App card will be able to buy tickets a bit early. The presale for Cash App card users starts on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. central time.

Kendrick Lamar, SZA Tour: Grand National Tour Dates

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLan Expand

April 19: Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium

April 23: Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

April 26: Dallas, TX, AT&T Stadium

April 29: Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium

May 3: Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium

May 5: Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

May 8: East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

May 9: East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

May 12: Foxboro, MA, Gillette Stadium

May 17: Seattle, WA, Lumen Field

May 21: Los Angeles, CA, Sofi Stadium

May 23: Los Angeles, CA, Sofi Stadium

May 27: Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

May 29: San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park

May 31: Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium

June 4: St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America's Center

June 6: Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

June 10: Detroit, MI, Ford Field

June 12: Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre

June 16: Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium

June 18: Landover, MD, Northwest Stadium