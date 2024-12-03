Kendrick Lamar, SZA tour coming to Houston
HOUSTON - Rapper Kendrick Lamar and pop star SZA will make a stop in Houston this April.
The Grand National Tour will make a stop at NRG Stadium on Wednesday, April 23.
The Houston stop is one of 19 stadium stops across the US and Canada.
The tour comes after Lamar's highly-watched back and forth with Drake and the success of his new album GNX.
The rapper will also perform the halftime show of this year's Super Bowl in New Orleans.
Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 6.
People with a Cash App card will be able to buy tickets a bit early. The presale for Cash App card users starts on Wednesday, December 4 at 10 a.m. central time.
Kendrick Lamar, SZA Tour: Grand National Tour Dates
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 19: Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during The Pop Out – Ken & Friends Presented by pgLang and Free Lunch at The Kia Forum on June 19, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for pgLan
- April 19: Minneapolis, MN, US Bank Stadium
- April 23: Houston, TX, NRG Stadium
- April 26: Dallas, TX, AT&T Stadium
- April 29: Atlanta, GA, Mercedes Benz Stadium
- May 3: Charlotte, NC, Bank of America Stadium
- May 5: Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field
- May 8: East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
- May 9: East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium
- May 12: Foxboro, MA, Gillette Stadium
- May 17: Seattle, WA, Lumen Field
- May 21: Los Angeles, CA, Sofi Stadium
- May 23: Los Angeles, CA, Sofi Stadium
- May 27: Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium
- May 29: San Francisco, CA, Oracle Park
- May 31: Las Vegas, NV, Allegiant Stadium
- June 4: St. Louis, MO, The Dome at America's Center
- June 6: Chicago, IL, Soldier Field
- June 10: Detroit, MI, Ford Field
- June 12: Toronto, ON, Rogers Centre
- June 16: Hershey, PA, Hersheypark Stadium
- June 18: Landover, MD, Northwest Stadium