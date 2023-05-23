Kelly Osbourne to guest host ‘Beat Shazam’ with Nick Cannon: ‘It is so much fun’

Kelly Osbourne, a television personality, known for starring on the groundbreaking reality series "The Osbournes" with her family, will be hitting the "Beat Shazam" stage Tuesday evening.

The 38-year-old celebrity told FOX Television Stations that this was the most fun show she ever did outside of "Fashion Police" – a pop culture TV series she co-hosted on E! from 2010-2015.

"It is so much fun," she shared, adding that the show has given away over $12 million over the series' run.

"That is insane to see how just your knowledge of music can change your life," Osbourne continued, adding, "And watching it happen in the moment was a really beautiful experience."

"Beat Shazam" is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against each other as they try to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. Osbourne will guest host the show with Nick Cannon, who currently hosts FOX’s hit show "The Masked Singer."

"I love working with Nick. He is such a professional," Osbourne continued. "There is no drama. He comes in; he's like a one-take wonder. He just does it."

BEAT SHAZAM: Guest host Nick Cannon and guest deejay Kelly Osbourne in the "It's a Family Affair!" season premiere episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Tuesday, May 23 (8:00 - 9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Lorraine O'Sullivan/FOX.

On "Beat Shazam" the team with the highest score will then go against Shazam – the popular song identification app – for the chance to win up to $1 million.

Osbourne welcomed her first baby with musician boyfriend Sid Wilson last November, announcing the news in January.

Guest deejay Kelly Osbourne in the "It's a Family Affair!" season premiere episode of BEAT SHAZAM. (Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan/FOX)

"It's the most fulfilling thing that has ever happened to me, she told FOX. "I love it. It's the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love all of it – the stuff that would drive people nuts. I don't care if I've slept. I don't care if I've eaten. I don't care if I've showered. Everything about my life is about my baby. And I love making sure that he's happy and that he has everything that he needs. And I just, I love being a mom."

In this stage of Osbourne’s life as a new mom, she shared that happiness is "contentment."

Kelly Osbourne and guest host Nick Cannon in the "Schoolhouse Rock!" episode of BEAT SHAZAM airing Tuesday, May 30. (Credit: Lorraine O'Sullivan/FOX)

"If I can sit in a moment and just be myself and be completely fine with that, that to me is what happiness is. And learning to do that is difficult, and it doesn't happen every day. And you know, it's a work in progress."

She concluded, "I thought I knew what happiness was back then, but then I had a baby, and now I know what happiness is."

Watch an all-new episode of "Beat Shazam" airing Tuesday, May 23 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.

