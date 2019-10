For more than a decade, she's been on the frontline of Houston's efforts to end sex trafficking. She overcame addiction and sexual abuse and went on to operate her own non-profit to rehabilitate victims of sex trafficking and prostitution. Now she's doing that same work with the Precinct 1 Constable's Office, and she's celebrating 16 years of sobriety. Kathyn Griffin-Griñan​​​​​​​ speaks about how she's helping others.