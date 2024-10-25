A few attendees in line to attend Vice President Kamala Harris' rally in Houston have been taken to the hospital for heat-related issues.

According to the Houston Fire Department, emergency services at Shell Energy Stadium had to treat some people who were reported to be passing out while waiting in line for the Harris rally.

The fire department asks those planning to attend to stay hydrated and practice heat safety.

METROHouston has provided a cooling bus at Capitol and St. Emanuiel for those who need to cool off. There is also another cooling bus at Rusk and St. Emanuel from SouthEast Texas Regional Advisory Council.

