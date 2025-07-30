16-year-old charged for attempted sexual assault at Jesse Jones Park

The Brief A 16-year-old was charged in Harris County with attempting to sexually assault a female walking alone in Jesse Jones Park. The 18-year-old victim called authorities to report she had been attacked from behind and the suspect tried to suffocate her, officials said. According to investigators, they were able to identify the teen who lived in a neighborhood nearby. Constable Mark Herman says they are working to trial the teen as an adult.



Teen charged for attempted sexual assault

The backstory:

Constable Mark Herman says deputies were called to the park on July 17 by an 18-year-old who said she was attacked from behind.

The suspect put his hand over her nose and mouth in an attempt to suffocate her. He was reportedly able to get her to the ground and tried to undress her but she fought, struggled, and yelled. Officials report the suspect took off running back towards the nearby neighborhood.

Constable Herman says the Special Victim's Unit investigated the assault. They were able to obtain Ring doorbell camera from the day, which helped them to identify the suspect after further interviews.

The male was identified as a 16-year-old who lived in the area. He was arrested on July 25 and charged with attempted sexual assault.

Officials say the teen is currently booked on juvenile probation and authorities are working to trial him as an adult.

Investigators also believe the juvenile is the same suspect who attacked another female jogger back in February.

Other female victims have also complained to park staff about being attacked, making authorities believe there may be other victims.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know has been assaulted at Jesse Jones Park on Kenswick Drive, we encourage you to speak with our Special Victims Unit at 832-927-6188.