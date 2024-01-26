Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 2:00 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:30 AM CST, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 4:30 PM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 6:00 AM CST, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 9:20 PM CST, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:30 AM CST until SAT 7:31 AM CST, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 8:19 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 10:26 AM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:22 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 12:18 PM CST, Jackson County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:59 PM CST, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:55 AM CST until MON 7:30 PM CST, Harris County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 AM CST, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Calhoun County, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:45 AM CST, Brazoria County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 10:17 PM CST, Brazoria County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 3:36 PM CST, Austin County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Wharton County
Dense Fog Advisory
until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County

Justin Timberlake world tour: Texas dates, tickets, presales

By
Published 
Entertainment
FOX 26 Houston

Justin Timberlake is bringing "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" to Texas.

On Friday, Timberlake announced nearly two dozen North American stops on his first tour in nearly five years.

The first leg of the tour includes three Texas stops: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on May 29, Moody Center in Austin on May 31, and Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on June 4.

Timberlake will perform his hits and songs from his new album "Everything I Thought It Was," which comes out March 15.

The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 2 at justintimberlake.com.

Justin Timberlake ticket presale

There are also some presales for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, and Verizon customers.

Existing Fan Club members will receive a unique code in their email for access to purchase tickets during the presale on Jan. 29.

There will be a presale for Citi card members from 10 a.m. Jan. 30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1. Find details at www.citientertainment.com

Verizon customers can purchase tickets for certain shows during a presale from 10 a.m. Jan. 30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1. Click here for details.

Justin Timberlake tour dates

Here is the full list of announced North American tour dates:

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena 

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose 

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena* 

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego* 

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum 

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center 

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center 

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center 

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena 

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center 

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena 

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena 

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena 

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center 

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center 

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden 

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden 

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena 

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium 

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse* 

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable 