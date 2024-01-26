Justin Timberlake is bringing "The Forget Tomorrow World Tour" to Texas.

On Friday, Timberlake announced nearly two dozen North American stops on his first tour in nearly five years.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The first leg of the tour includes three Texas stops: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on May 29, Moody Center in Austin on May 31, and Dickies Arena in Fort Worth on June 4.

Timberlake will perform his hits and songs from his new album "Everything I Thought It Was," which comes out March 15.

The general on-sale begins at 10 a.m. local time on Feb. 2 at justintimberlake.com.

FILE PHOTO. Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall O Expand

Justin Timberlake ticket presale

There are also some presales for fan club members, Citi cardmembers, and Verizon customers.

Existing Fan Club members will receive a unique code in their email for access to purchase tickets during the presale on Jan. 29.

There will be a presale for Citi card members from 10 a.m. Jan. 30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1. Find details at www.citientertainment.com

Verizon customers can purchase tickets for certain shows during a presale from 10 a.m. Jan. 30 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1. Click here for details.

Justin Timberlake tour dates

Here is the full list of announced North American tour dates:

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego*

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse*

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

*Verizon Up Presale Not Applicable