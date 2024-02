Justin Timberlake is adding more cities to The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, including Houston.

On Friday, Timberlake announced a second leg of his tour with 15 more shows.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour will now make a stop at the Toyota Center in Houston on Dec. 4.

The second leg of the tour also includes a stop in Dallas at the American Airlines Center on Dec. 6.

FILE PHOTO. Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall O Expand

Last month, Timberlake announced nearly two dozen North American stops on his first tour in nearly five years. That included three Texas shows in San Antonio, Austin and Fort Worth.

Timberlake will perform his hits and songs from his new album "Everything I Thought It Was," which comes out March 15.

Justin Timberlake tickets & presales

The general on-sale for the newly announced tour dates begins on Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at justintimberlake.com

There are also some presales for Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers.

There will be a presale for Citi card members from 10 a.m. February 12 until 5 p.m. February 14. Find details at www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon customers can purchase tickets for certain shows during a presale from 10 a.m. February 12 until 5 p.m. February 14. It is not applicable for the Toyota Center show. Click here for details.

Justin Timberlake tour dates

Here’s the full list of tour stops, including the new ones announced on Friday:

Mon Apr 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Thu May 02 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri May 03 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Mon May 06 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose — SOLD OUT

Tue May 07 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose

Fri May 10 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat May 11 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Tue May 14 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego — SOLD OUT

Fri May 17 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Sat May 18 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum — SOLD OUT

Tue May 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center — SOLD OUT

Wed May 29 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Fri May 31 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Jun 01 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Tue Jun 04 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jun 06 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center — SOLD OUT

Mon Jun 10 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 12 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Jun 14 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 15 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Fri Jun 21 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center — SOLD OUT

Tue Jun 25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jun 26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden — SOLD OUT

Sat Jun 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Sun Jun 30 – Boston, MA – TD Garden — SOLD OUT

Wed Jul 03 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena — SOLD OUT

Thu Jul 04 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Sun Jul 07 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — SOLD OUT

Tue Jul 09 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena — SOLD OUT

Tue Oct 04 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre – JUST ADDED

Mon Oct 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Tue Oct 08 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sun Oct 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Thu Oct 17 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena — SOLD OUT

Fri Oct 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Oct 21 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Wed Oct 23 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Fri Oct 25 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena – JUST ADDED

Sun Oct 27 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Nov 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena – JUST ADDED

Fri Nov 08 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena* – JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 09 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center – JUST ADDED

Thu Nov 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 16 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Nov 19 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena – JUST ADDED

Wed Nov 20 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum Center – JUST ADDED

Sat Nov 23 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum – JUST ADDED

Wed Dec 04 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center* – JUST ADDED

Thu Dec 06 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center – JUST ADDED

Tue Dec 10 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena – JUST ADDED

Thu Dec 12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena – JUST ADDED

Sat Dec 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena – JUST ADDED

Mon Dec 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse – JUST ADDED