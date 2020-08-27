'Justice League dropout' robs third Texas bank in two week span

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect. The man known as the 'Justice League dropout' robbed three banks in Texas in the past two weeks.

Authorities need help identifying the 'Justice League dropout'

His latest crime took place in Stafford. According to the FBI, the suspect presented a demand note to clerks inside the First Convience Bank located at 11210 West Airport Boulevard around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

The suspect walked away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say the suspect is also wanted in connection with a robbery that took place at the J.P. Morgan Chase Bank located at 10420 Westheimer Rd. in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 12.

He also robbed the First Convenience Bank located at 9919 Westheimer Rd. in Houston on Aug. 24.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 30s or early 40s, approximately 6' tall, with a medium to heavy physique.

On Wednesday, Aug. 26 he was wearing a gray baseball cap with a large Superman logo on the front, eyeglasses, blue latex gloves, a green collared polo shirt, and a black skull mask.

Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of this bank robber. If you have any information, please call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or the FBI Houston Field Office at (713) 693-5000. Text TIP610 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637) or visit www.crime-stoppers.org.