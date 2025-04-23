The Brief Owner of Buiza Waste, Johan Buiza, caught someone stealing one of their porta-potty's from a construction site. Surveillance video shows one man tilting it over and dragging it onto the road. A truck pulls up with two other suspects and the porta-potty is loaded onto the back. Buiza Waste wants to press charges.



Owners of a waste management business caught someone stealing one of their porta-potties from a site in Acres Homes.

Porta-potty thieves on duty

The backstory:

Video from April 19 at around 10 p.m. shows the moment an unidentified man walks up to a home construction site on the 900 block of Junell Street, tilts over the toilet, and drags it into the road.

Minutes later, two men pulled up to the site in a white Ford pickup truck. The passenger gets out and helps to load the porta-potty into the cab and they drive away.

Porta-potty owner: This isn't the first theft

Owner of Buiza Waste, Johan Buiza, says five of their portable toilets have been stolen in the last two years.

The most recent one, stolen from Junell Street, cost them over $900 to purchase, and had been at that particular site for two years. An average monthly rental for a construction site is between $150 to $200 per month and comes with weekly cleaning.

What they're saying:

"I don't know if it's another small company that's trying to start up their own business, or if someone has an event," said Buiza. "It makes no sense."

"What was the point of that? What was the point of stealing a porta-potty that was dirty inside? Give us a call, we'll rent you a clean one out. I'm sure it was leaking when he put it on the truck."

What's next:

Owners of the construction site have filed a police report, and Buiza Waste wants to press charges on whoever is responsible.