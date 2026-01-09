Julianne Moore on why 'Brain Health Matters'

The Brief Julianne Moore says her Oscar-winning role in Still Alice reshaped how she understands Alzheimer’s disease. That experience led her to become an advocate for earlier, more open conversations about brain health. Moore is now partnering with a national awareness campaign focused on prevention and early detection. The goal is simple: talk about your brain like you already talk about your heart.



Julianne Moore’s portrayal of a woman with early onset Alzheimer’s in the movie "Still Alice" required extensive research with doctors, caregivers, and patients – an experience she says stayed with her long after filming ended.

The backstory:

Moore won the Academy Award for best actress for Still Alice in 2015. Years later, she joined Lilly’s Brain Health Matters campaign to continue advocacy work inspired by the film.

Before the movie, Moore says she knew little about Alzheimer’s disease. Preparing for the role exposed her to the realities of diagnosis, progression, and the long-term impact on families.

What they're saying:

"It was such an amazing experience working on that film. I believe that we all have a responsibility for our own health, and we need to be proactive. There was a misnomer that Alzheimer’s was a normal part of aging. There’s nothing normal about it. Often, we notice things with people we are close to, and we can be advocates for each other and encourage people we love to talk to their doctors," says Julianne Moore.

Why you should care:

Alzheimer’s affects memory, personality, relationships, and quality of life. Early conversations can lead to earlier planning, better support, and potentially slower symptom progression.

Alzheimer’s can impact people for years or even decades, making early diagnosis and lifestyle adjustments especially important. The Alzheimer’s Association reports an estimated 7 million people are living with Alzheimer’s right now in the U.S. and 55 million around the world.

Big picture view:

Moore says brain health has lagged behind other routine screenings, even though the brain controls every system in the body.

Families often notice subtle changes first, placing loved ones in a powerful position to encourage medical conversations before a crisis hits.

The Brain Health Matters campaign aims to normalize cognitive assessments and discussions about genetic risk factors during regular doctor visits.

What you can do:

Talk with your doctor about brain health, watch for changes in loved ones, and support healthy habits like exercise, sleep, nutrition, social connection, and lifelong learning.

Dig deeper:

Brain Health Matters at https://www.brainhealthmatters.com