Expand / Collapse search

"I'm honored to be her mom": Trump re-names wildlife refuge in Jocelyn Nungaray's honor

By and Photojournalist Chandler Watson
Published  March 6, 2025 8:28pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

Jocelyn Nungary: Mother speaks on 12-year-old's life honored with wildlife refuge

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an order re-naming the "Anahuac Wildlife Refuge" to the "Jocelyn Nungaray Wildlife Refuge". Jocelyn was killed in North Houston in June 2024 by two undocumented Venezuelan nationals, according to police. Jocelyn's mom spoke with FOX 26 about the national honor.

The Brief

    • President Donald Trump re-named a wildlife refuge in Jocelyn Nungaray's honor.
    • 12-year-old Jocelyn was killed in June by two undocumented immigrants, according to police.
    • Alexis, Jocelyn's mom, tells FOX26 about the trip to D.C. and this new honor.

A legacy to live on 

What we know:

HOUSTON - On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an order re-naming the "Anahuac Wildlife Refuge" to the "Jocelyn Nungaray Wildlife Refuge". 

The refuge is about 60 miles east of Houston, nestled north of Galveston Bay and south of FM 1985. 

"She loved animals so much. It's like a piece of her heart will always be there as well," said Jocelyn's mother, Alexis. 

Jocelyn was killed in North Houston in June 2024 by two undocumented Venezuelan nationals, according to police. 

Since then, Alexis has been on a plight for justice. 

"It's showing honor to a 12-year-old girl whose life was lost right here to two heinous illegal Venezuelans who had no business being here in the first place, to just honor her and her fight and her legacy to live on," she said. 

A national moment 

The D.C. address:

Alexis was there when Trump made the announcement, and she says the entire experience was an honor. 

"I had no idea that was going to happen. It was a really big shock and surprise," she said. I was stunned. "I didn't really know how to react. "It was very surreal, very bittersweet.

Alexis says she noticed a group of people at the address, namely those of the Democratic Party, who did not applaud the re-naming of the refuge. 

"In a way, it did hurt a little bit just to know that, for one moment, something that's not red or blue, right or wrong," she said. "All I asked for was for support."

President Trump renames wildlife refuge for Jocelyn Nungaray

During an address to Congress, President Donald Trump announced that he named a wildlife refuge near Galveston Bay in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray.

Open skies, land and water 

The refuge:

The federal refuge in Chambers County is home to wetlands, walking trails and wildlife. According to the website, the refuge's mission is to "protect critically important coastal wetlands so they can continue to benefit people, wildlife, and the economy for generations to come."

The website also says, "The refuge's Shoveler Pond Auto-Tour loop, Butterfly Garden, moist soil units and Skillern Tract are just a few of the places on the refuge where the wildlife watching is spectacular."

Alexis says every time she sees a butterfly, she thinks Jocelyn is watching over her. 

"She had aspirations to save all the animals, and she had aspirations to be famous. She knew everyone was going to know her name," said Alexis. "She would say to me, ‘Everyone’s going to know my name one day, mama. I promise.' I don't know how she knew it, but in her spirit, she did," said Alexis. 

Dig deeper:

More information on the refuge can be found here.

You can watch our full interview with Alexis below:

Jocelyn Nungary wildlife refuge: Mother speaks on honor from President Trump

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump signed an order re-naming the "Anahuac Wildlife Refuge" to the "Jocelyn Nungaray Wildlife Refuge". Jocelyn was killed in North Houston in June 2024 by two undocumented Venezuelan nationals, according to police. Jocelyn mom spoke with FOX 26 about the national honor.

The Source: President Donald Trump's address to congress, Alexis Nungaray, Anahuac Wildlife Refuge website 

Presidential address to Congress: Highlights, Houston connections

Houston-area attendees were honored during President Trump's Congress speech on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Al Green, a U.S. representative from Houston, had to be removed during the speech.

HoustonDonald J. TrumpChambers CountyPolitics