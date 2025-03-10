Texas wildlife refuge officially renamed after Jocelyn Nungaray

The Brief The Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge has officially been renamed the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge. Jocelyn’s death was linked to two Venezuelan men who entered the U.S. illegally. President Trump announced the name change during a joint address to Congress.



On Monday, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum officially signed an order to rename a wildlife refuge after Jocelyn Nungaray, a Houston 12-year-old who police say was killed by two undocumented immigrants.

The Anahuac National Wildlife Refuge, about 60 miles east of Houston, will now be known as the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge.

"Jocelyn Nungaray’s story has left an indelible mark on the hearts of Americans," said Secretary Burgum in a statement. "Her life was taken far too soon by illegal immigrants who should have never been in our country. President Trump’s dedication ensures her name will always be remembered. This refuge, where life flourishes, will stand as a lasting tribute to her memory, a place of reflection, and a call to action to protect our children and uphold justice."

President Donald Trump announced the renaming during his joint address to Congress last week.

He talked about Jocelyn's love for animals and signed an executive order directing the name change.

The president called Jocelyn's murder "a devastating consequence of weak border policies that must end."

"I had no idea that was going to happen. It was a really big shock and surprise," Alexis Nungaray, Jocelyn's mother, told FOX 26." I was stunned. I didn't really know how to react. It was very surreal, very bittersweet."

Alexis says every time she sees a butterfly, she thinks Jocelyn is watching over her.

"She had aspirations to save all the animals, and she had aspirations to be famous. She knew everyone was going to know her name," said Alexis.

The Joceyln Nungaray Wildlife Refuge is about 60 miles east of Houston, nestled north of Galveston Bay and south of FM 1985.

The 39,000-acre refuge is a sanctuary for migratory birds and wildlife that is managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The area contains a Butterfly Garden, wetlands and walking trails.

Signs will be updated in the coming months.

Jocelyn Nungaray was killed in North Houston in June 2024 by two undocumented Venezuelan nationals, according to police.

Nungaray’s mother campaigned for Trump, calling for better control of the border in the wake of her daughter’s death.

In December, prosecutors in Texas announced that they would seek the death penalty for the girl's accused killers, Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel, 22, and Franklin Jose Peña Ramos, 26.