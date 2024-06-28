Texas's Lieutenant Governor says he'll introduce bail reform legislation following the murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray.

"Jocelyn’s family was shocked any bail was given in this case," Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick wrote on X.

The two Venezuelan Nationals accused of strangling Jocelyn are being held on an unusually high bond of $10 million each, but "Jocelyn's Law" would automatically deny bail to all capital murder suspects, even if they're not eligible for the death penalty.

Jocelyn Nungaray

Patrick was one of several state and local leaders who attended Jocelyn's funeral Thursday. After the service, Patrick says he told Jocelyn's mother that the Texas Senate will pass bail reform and won't accept the House killing the legislation.

"It will be named after her daughter as ‘Jocelyn’s Law,’ so her daughter’s name will never be forgotten and will ensure capital murderers are not eligible for bail ever again. I am positive Texans will overwhelmingly approve this change to our Constitution," Patrick wrote.

"Jocelyn's Law" would allow Texans to vote for a constitutional amendment to automatically deny bail for those charged with capital murder. It would also enhance "Lauren's Law" to make the killing of a child under 15 a death penalty-eligible offense.

Right now, only the murder of a child under ten is automatically punishable by the death penalty unless another crime was committed like sexual assault. Test results are still pending in Jocelyn's case which could make the case death penalty-eligible.

The legislature is next scheduled to meet starting in January. State Senator Joan Huffman reacted to Patrick's push for bail reform.

"On the first day we are able to file bills for the next legislative session, I will file Jocelyn's Law," Huffman wrote on X.