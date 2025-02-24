Jesus Guerrero, celebrity hairstylist to Kylie Jenner, others, dead at 34

The Brief Jesus Guerrero, a renowned celebrity hairstylist, has died at the age of 34. Celebrities including Jessica Alba, Shay Mitchell, and Rosalia paid tribute to Guerrero on social media. The cause of his death was not released.



Jesus Guerrero, a renowned celebrity hairstylist known for his work with stars like Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, has died at the age of 34.

His family announced the news on Instagram, expressing their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

Guerrero's death ‘sudden and unexpected,' family says

What we know:

Guerrero's family shared the heartbreaking news on February 23 through a series of Instagram Stories.

They described him as "the brightest light" and expressed their sorrow and gratitude for the memories he left behind.

"Our family would like to thank everyone for all the love and support during this hard time," they wrote. "Jesus was the brightest light, we have never doubted that he touched the hearts and lives of everyone he came across. We have fallen into tears repeatedly reminiscing and wondering what we could of done different to still have him with us."

Guerrero's younger sister, Gris, revealed on a GoFundMe page that his death was "sudden and unexpected."

"It is with a heavy heart that we let the world know that Jesus Guerrero has gone to heaven," Gris wrote on the page.

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 16: Hair stylist Jesus Guerrero attends the Morphe store opening at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on June 16, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for Morphe) Expand

What we don't know:

Guerrero's cause of death was not released.

Further details on when and where he died were not available.

The backstory:

Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Guerrero was the son of immigrant parents, according to his sister.

His client list included Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Rosalía, Demi Moore, Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, and Dua Lipa.

Celebs, fellow hairstylists pay tribute

What they're saying:

In their Instagram posts, Guerrero's family shared their grief and appreciation for the support they've received.

"Seeing everyone's loving posts, fills and tears our hearts all at once," they wrote.

Jessica Alba paid tribute to Guerrero on social media, reposting an Instagram Story from celebrity makeup artist Daniel Martin. The trio are seen posing for a selfie.

"We love you @jesushair," Martin wrote alongside a white heart and dove emojis.

Actress Shay Mitchell shared a series of photos and videos of herself and Guerrero. The first was a photo of Guerrero posing outside a private plane, followed by the two together in a tropical location. She also shared video of the pair dancing, as well as more candid photos and videos of their time together.

Singer Rosalia also memorialized Guerrero on Instagram, sharing a photo of the hair stylist in her Instagram story. An English translation of her words reads, "You don’t know how much I’m going to miss you" alongside a broken heart.

Brazilian singer Anitta, also a client of Guerrero’s, shared a similar photo of the pair together while he worked on her hair and wrote, "Rest in peace my good friend."

The Jenners’ makeup artist Ariel Tejada also paid tribute to Guerrero, sharing a photo of himself hugging the late hairstylist.

"2•22, one of Gods most Beautiful Angels has just opened his wings and flew to join him in heaven, and watch over me," Tejada captioned the post.

"Last night I experienced the most painful, breath taking pain I have ever felt when I found out you left us @jesushair."

Tejada described Jesus as his "chosen family," saying he was "unsure" how to continue without his "anchor" and "rock."

Fellow celebrity hairstylists also mourned the loss of Guerrero.

Jen Atkin took to her Instagram Story to mourn the loss of Guerrero and shared a link to the GoFundMe page.

"Our hearts will never be the same. Such a loving light and talent we lost too soon," Atkin wrote on Saturday. "Jesus gave his all to everything he did and he left such an impact on all that knew him. He showed up 10 years ago from Texas with all of this insane talent and warmth and an unforgettable SMILE. He was the first to come and bear hug you, play with your hair, and ask how you’re doing."

She continued, "Once you met him all you could do was root for him and hope for the best for him. Truly. The whole Glam Fam all loved him. As I try to make sense of this all I can think to do is help his mothers grieving heart in this moment. I love you Jesus and I hope you’re witnessing all of the tears we’re all crying."

Chris Appleton echoed a similar sentiment via his Instagram Story on Sunday.

"Heartbroken to hear about the passing of @jesushair. His talent was undeniable, and his creativity was always ahead of its time," Appleton wrote. "He had a way of making hair an art form, and his passion inspired so many. The industry has lost a true visionary, but his legacy will live on through his work and the people he touched. Rest in peace, Jesus."

What's next:

Guerrero's family said they are focused on handling his personal affairs and bringing him to Houston, where he will be laid to rest.