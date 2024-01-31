WATCH LIVE: Jennifer Crumbley's trial continues with more evidence

Evidence presented during the fourth day of Jennifer Crumbley's trial included video of the Oxford High School shooter's mother talking to authorities outside her home after the crime.

Jennifer Crumbley's trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. Watch live above.

Oakland County Sergeant Matthew Peschke interviewed Jennifer after the parents met with deputies and their son at the Oakland County Substation.

In the video, Jennifer can be heard saying that her husband, James, took their son to school that day, and she believed the gun was still at the house that morning. When she was told the gun box was found on her bed where she had been sleeping, she said James must have put the box on the bed when he learned about the shooting and rushed home.

Both Jennifer and James are facing four counts of involuntary manslaughter stemming from the shooting committed by their son, who was sentenced to life in prison. The parents are accused of ignoring their child's mental health and buying him the gun used in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting.

The morning of the shooting, the parents were called to the high school about violent drawings their son had made on a worksheet. Peschke asked Jennifer about these.

"I didn't look at them that closely," she said. "When I was at the substation and I looked at them closely, they were a little bit disturbing. They were very disturbing because look what he just f***ing did."

Jennifer then said she was shocked about what happened.

"This is f**ed up. My son just ruined his life. I'll probably never see him again. Like, what the f***," she said.

Court Tuesday also included testimony from the former dean of Oxford High School, Nicholas Ejak, and Jennifer's former boss and a colleague.

Ejak was questioned about why the shooter's backpack wasn't searched after the violent drawings were found the morning of the shooting. He testified that the student "did not pose a threat to the school," and he did not have "reasonable suspicion to" search his belongings.

A school counselor, who testified Monday, said he told the parents to get the student mental health help immediately and recommended that he be taken home, but he remained in the school.

Jennifer's former boss and colleague testified about her reaction to learning about the shooting at her son's school. This testimony included previously shared text messages she sent to her boss after learning that a gun was missing from her home.