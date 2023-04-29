Officials say a jeep crashing into a truck in southeast Houston overnight Tuesday ended up causing a multi-vehicle accident with Houston PD patrol cars.

It happened around 3 a.m. in the 6900 block of Mykawa, when police said two officers were transporting a "juvenile" to the Mykawa HPD office.

The two officers were in separate vehicles and while at a traffic light, a jeep rear-ended a truck behind the officers' patrol cars, causing each car to hit one another.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

The child was taken to the hospital, officials said, after complaining of back pain. Meanwhile, the jeep driver was suspected of DWI and detained as a result.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

No additional information, as of this writing, has been shared, but an investigation remains underway.