The Bellaire Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating Jaren Jamal Brady, who is reportedly harassing female joggers in the area, and now has a warrant for his arrest.

According to police reports, multiple incidents involving a red SUV following women as they jog have raised concerns among local residents. "It's very frightening because it gets so dark so soon these days," said Jotika Ramchandani, a concerned Bellaire resident. "Those of us that have jobs walk our dogs late, and I don’t think we expected anything like this in Bellaire. We walk around over here without even a second thought."

The worry among women in the community has escalated following the recent life sentence without parole of a Venezuelan man convicted for the murder of Laken Riley, a nursing student who was targeted while running.

"It’s a dangerous situation because nowadays, you cannot be out day or night because you never know who is following you or what harm they may want to do to you," said Rachel Lopez, a woman expressing concern over the situation.

Ramchandani suggests safety measures such as wearing just one AirPod to remain aware of one’s surroundings and a reflective vest to increase visibility. "If it's dark, they [women] should probably avoid it if they can," she advised.

The fear has led women like Ramchandani to adjust their routines for added safety. "I’m going to be looking out and if it gets dark when I get back, I will probably have somebody walk with me because I walk the dogs every evening," she shared.

"It’s a good idea to have someone you can share your location with no matter what you may be doing. Also, just be more alert because sometimes we have headphones on and we’re not aware of our surroundings," Lopez said.

The Bellaire Police Department urges anyone with information on Brady's whereabouts to come forward and contact police with relevant details.