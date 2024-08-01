Jared James Dicus pleaded guilty on Wednesday to the murder of his wife, Anggy Diaz, and was sentenced to 40 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

The sentencing was handed down by Judge Gary Chaney after a pre-trial phase during which Dicus’ mental health and competency to stand trial were evaluated. A court-ordered examination deemed him competent to stand trial.

As part of the plea deal, Dicus waived his right to appeal the verdict, the sentence, and any potential defense, including an insanity defense. He also waived any post-conviction writs of habeas corpus. The District Attorney’s Office consulted with the victim’s family before finalizing the agreement and sentencing.

Dicus will not be eligible for parole until at least 2043. The decision on parole eligibility and the granting of parole will be made by the Board of Pardons and Paroles, a division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Dicus was charged in January 2023 with murdering his 21-year-old wife, Anggy Diaz, who he married in October 2022. Waller County Sheriff's Office deputies found the remains of Diaz in a second home behind a residence in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard.

According to court documents, Diaz was found on the floor near the bed in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds in her back. The documents also stated, "what appeared to be the head of the victim to be in the shower."

Sheriff Troy Guidry says evidence shows a kitchen knife was used in the murder. "Everything happened on the property. And all parts and pieces were recovered and submitted for evidence."

Whittmore also expressed gratitude to the Waller County Sheriff’s Office for their thorough investigation and service to the victim’s family and the community.

Dicus was sentenced to serve his term in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice – Institutional Division.