Jared Dicus was formally charged by the District Attorney's Office and indicted Friday morning. A Waller County grand jury officially charged him with the murder of his wife Anggy Diaz.

Dicus, 21, was charged with murdering his 21-year-old wife Anggy Diaz who he just married in October 2022. He confessed to killing his wife in their home on his parent's property.

Sheriff Troy Guidry says she was found inside a second home behind a residence in the 200 block of Oak Hollow Boulevard west of Magnolia.

Court documents revealed Diaz was found on the floor near the bed in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds in her back. The documents also stated, "what appeared to be the head of the victim to be in the shower."

Sheriff Guidry says evidence showed a kitchen knife was used in the murder. "Everything happened on the property. And all parts and pieces were recovered and submitted for evidence."

The case will be filed in the 506th Judicial District Court of Waller County.

The motive behind the murder is still under investigation.



