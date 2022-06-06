Houston PD chief says attorney made ‘false claim’ about Jalen Randle’s gunshot wound

article

The attorney representing the family of Jalen Randle released a response after Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said the attorney made a "false claim" about Randle’s gunshot wound.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing the family of Jalen Randle, who was fatally shot by a police officer on April 27.

Crump claims the bullet hit Randle in the back of the neck and that he did not have time to comply with the officer’s commands. He released the results of an independent autopsy on May 11.

In a statement on Monday, Chief Finner said the official autopsy results are pending, but preliminary results indicate there was one gunshot wound to the front of Randle’s neck.

"We respect and understand emotions and pain that families who have lost loved ones go through during these investigations. Having said that, the family’s attorney, Mr. Ben Crump, whom I respect as an advocate for justice, is claiming Mr. Randle was shot in the back of the neck or head. That is a false statement. To publicly make such a false claim is irresponsible," Chief Finner's statement said, in part. "While official autopsy results are pending, preliminary results indicate there was one gunshot wound to the front of Mr. Randle’s neck. Mr. Crump and his team have publicly stated and used a diagram to indicate the gunshot wound was to the back of Mr. Randle’s neck. Mr. Crump should correct the false information and explain that the diagram is not part of Mr. Randle’s official autopsy. While this is only one component of a comprehensive investigation, it is necessary to correct this misinformation."

On Tuesday, Crump responded to Chief Finner in a statement.

"The Randle family, in the wake of burying Jalen, is now facing the compounded pain of the Houston Police Chief by attempting to discredit legitimate evidence that Jalen was shot in the back of his neck," Crump’s statement reads. "We have four sources of evidence, including the independent autopsy, the officer’s body camera video, statements made shortly after Jalen’s death by emergency room medical professionals, and statements made by funeral home directors that all conclude Jalen was shot in the back of his neck. If Chief Finner is being truthful about his claims, we urge him to make supporting evidence public."

Randle’s parents, Tiffany Rachal and Warren Randle, also responded to the police chief’s statement.

"Shortly after Jalen was killed, we spoke directly to emergency medical professionals, who told us that Jalen was shot in the back of the neck," Randle’s parents said in a statement. "The funeral home director told us specifically that there was no bullet wound in the front of the neck, only the back. As a family, we have been trying to find peace since Jalen was killed. It is extremely difficult to find peace when the very people who executed Jalen are seeking to discredit us and the people who have been helping us advocate."

Randle's family says they want the officer who pulled the trigger to be indicted.

Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg says the average time it takes her office to present a case to a grand jury is between six months to a year.