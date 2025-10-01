Jackson County Sheriff searching for girl missing since 2022

article

The Brief The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is searching an area near Mexico St. and E. Cedar St. in Edna, Texas, for a girl reported missing in December 2022. The search, which began around 6 a.m., appears to include digging and the use of cadaver dogs based on multiple leads authorities have received. The identity of the missing girl has not been released, and this remains a developing investigation.



The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has confirmed it is helping search an area near Mexico St. and E. Cedar St. in Enda, Texas, for a girl who was reported missing in Dec. 2022.

Search for missing girl

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, this is one of a few areas of interest authorities are searching based on leads that have come in.

It appears law enforcement is digging in the area and have been there since about 6 a.m.

Images from the scene appear to show at least one cadaver dog is there.

Jackson County is southwest of Houston and northeast of Victoria. Edna is along Hwy. 59.

What we don't know:

The identity of the missing girl has not been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information comes in.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.



