Jacinto City: Suspect led deputies on chase after warrant service attempt

Harris County authorities appear to be at the end of a chase that began near Jacinto City on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to reports, deputies were attempting to serve a warrant around 10:37 a.m. near I-10 East Freeway and Normandy Street.

Officials say a female suspect in a grey Toyota led authorities on a chase which soon came to an end near Lathrop and Corpus Christi Street.

What we don't know:

Officials have not reported if the suspect is in custody.

It is unconfirmed how the chase came to an end or what the warrant was for.

This is a breaking news story.