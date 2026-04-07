Jacinto City: Suspect led deputies on chase after warrant service attempt
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Harris County authorities appear to be at the end of a chase that began near Jacinto City on Tuesday.
What we know:
According to reports, deputies were attempting to serve a warrant around 10:37 a.m. near I-10 East Freeway and Normandy Street.
Officials say a female suspect in a grey Toyota led authorities on a chase which soon came to an end near Lathrop and Corpus Christi Street.
What we don't know:
Officials have not reported if the suspect is in custody.
It is unconfirmed how the chase came to an end or what the warrant was for.
This is a breaking news story.
The Source: Information provided by Harris County Sheriff's Office.