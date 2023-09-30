J.J. Watt visits heart patients at Texas Children’s Hospital

article

Former Houston Texans star J.J. Watt had a heartwarming homecoming at Texas Children's Hospital on Saturday, bringing joy to patients with a special visit ahead of his induction into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor during Sunday's game.

Watt's was welcomed with a football field full of excitement from young football fans. He distributed special gifts to children in the Cardiology Patient Care Unit and had conversations with patients.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Courtesy of Texas Children’s Hospital)

While Watt may be a professional athlete, the patients at Texas Children's Heart Center showed their own skills and resilience during hospital stays, proving they have plenty of heart.

This isn't the first time Watt's visited the hospital as he previously visited and requested to return. Texas Children's Hospital says the H-Town favorite return is always warmly received by the hospital's patients.