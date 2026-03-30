Is tougher Texas catalytic converter theft law actually leading to more jail time?

The Brief In 2023, Texas lawmakers made catalytic converter theft its own offense. Offenders face up to two years in state jail, or two to 10 years in prison after multiple convictions. We reviewed cases to see if judges and juries are utilizing the stiffer punishment.



In 2023, Texas lawmakers made catalytic converter theft its own offense with a maximum sentence of up to two years in state jail. Multiple convictions can make it a third-degree felony with a maximum sentence of 2 to 10 years in prison.

It was the March 2022 slaying of Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez that prompted the change in state law.

Are judges and juries utilizing the stiffer punishment?

Reviewing the cases

We reviewed a couple dozen catalytic converter theft convictions and found a troubling trend.

"The most I saw for anybody was one year," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "I would see one year, eight months, six months. I would even see probation. I hardly saw anyone going to state jail."

After he was charged with catalytic converter theft, 17-year-old Damarion Harris got a PR bond, or "get out of jail free" card.

"I've not seen anyone charged with theft of a catalytic converter get released on a PR bond. That's a first," said Kahan.

Derrick Mouton, 26, got two years in prison for possessing a machine gun, and in exchange, two catalytic converter theft charges were dismissed. While on parole, he has picked up four more catalytic converter theft charges and is currently wanted.