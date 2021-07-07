Iowa man charged with having guns in Chicago hotel proposes to woman after bonding out of jail

The Iowa man accused of bringing guns and ammunition into a downtown Chicago hotel over the Fourth of July weekend bonded out of jail Wednesday, and then proposed to a woman.

What is strange is there were reports that 32-year-old Keegan Casteel is already married.

Casteel walked out of the Cook County Jail around 5:30 p.m. after a judge set his bond at $10,000 – meaning he only had to pay $1,000 for freedom.

He was still wearing the same t-shirt as his booking photo and walked past reporters straight to a waiting SUV with Iowa plates.

FOX 32 later caught up with him again at the 18th District police station. We spotted him inside where someone handed him his personal belongings. We tried speaking with him, but he ignored us.

Casteel then went to his car, but instead of hopping in the passenger’s side, he went to the driver’s side door, got down on one knee and proposed. The woman began to cry.

"Care to say anything to us now? Was this part of the plan?" FOX 32’s Elizabeth Matthews asked.

He responded, "No."

Casteel, the woman and two kids in the backseat then drove off.

There were reports that Casteel is married, so this is an unusual turn of events.

Casteel is facing two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons. He will be back in Chicago on July 14 for his next court appearance.

Also on Wednesday, a new image surfaced that shows the guns that Casteel allegedly had in his possession in the W Hotel room. The weapons and ammo were found on the windowsill of the hotel room overlooking Navy Pier and the Ohio Street Beach.