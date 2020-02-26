Investigators searching in Wilkes County, NC for missing Tennessee baby

article

Investigators are searching an area in Wilkes County, North Carolina in connection to the disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

FOX 8 reports crews are searching in a pond near N Lomax Road in Traphill, North Carolina.

The sheriff's office made the announcement during a news conference on Wednesday. Officials did not give a specific location.

"We remain committed and continue to do everything possible to find out what happened to Evelyn," a spokesperson for the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office hopes and prays she is still alive and plans to continue investigating assuming that she is.

The teen mother of Evelyn, Megan Boswell, who has said the toddler’s grandmother took the little girl to Mendota, Virginia, is being held on a false report charge, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The 18-year-old is accused of providing detectives and agents with a number of conflicting statements during the investigation, The Bristol Herald Courier report Tuesday night. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says there are so many unanswered questions, it decided to post a video addressing what they don’t know.

Boswell told WJHL-TV on Monday that her mother took Evelyn Mae Boswell to a campground. Authorities later searched the area and didn’t find the girl, the sheriff’s office told the station late Monday.

The child’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud, were arrested last week in North Carolina on fugitive warrants unrelated to the toddler’s disappearance. Before she was returned to Tennessee, Boswell told the judge she wanted to return home and resolve the situation with her granddaughter, news outlets reported.

The TBI said McCloud and Boswell are “believed to have information” regarding the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing on Feb. 18.

The agency also said the girl might not have been seen since Dec. 26, but they’re not sure about that date because the mother and grandmother have given conflicting accounts about her disappearance.

Anyone who sees missing Evelyn Boswell is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigations)

The Herald Courier reported that the Amber Alert was issued after the sheriff’s office received a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral saying family members hadn’t seen the baby in about two months. The baby’s great-grandfather, David Jones, told the newspaper that he hadn’t seen the baby since about a week before Thanksgiving.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

