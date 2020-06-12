Intentional fire set off explosion at Bar 5015 in Houston, HFD chief says

The explosion that took out a Museum District bar early Friday morning was caused by an intentional fire, says the Houston fire chief.

Chief Pena says an HFD arson dog looking for accelerants sniffed out a couple of areas.

HFD confirms that the fire was incendiary and there is an active criminal investigation.

Firefighters responded to the explosion at Bar 5015 on Almeda around 4:50 a.m.

They found debris scattered throughout the street.

When firefighters arrived they quickly extinguished a few spot fires and searched the building for any occupants. No injuries have been reported.

Fire crews and law enforcement are at the scene of an explosion at Bar 5015 in Houston.

Nearby residents reported being rattled awake by the explosion.

The roadway where the debris fell is blocked off, and investigators are on the scene.

The Arson Bureau is leading the investigation with assistance from Houston Police Department, FBI and ATF.

The person behind the explosion could face arson charges.

Authorities expect to be on scene for several more hours.