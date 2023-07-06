Impression Bridal Galleria having wedding gown giveaway for military, first-responder

Tis' the season to get a wedding season and grab a gown thanks to Brides Across America honoring military and first-responder service members.

On Thursday from 6 a.m. to noon, brides who are military or first responders or the fiancé of a military member or first responder can register to attend a dress giveaway event at Impression Bridal in the Galleria.

In order to qualify, you must pre-register and show proof of deployment or service on the day of the event, along with your ID.

According to Brides Across America, you are also eligible if you are engaged or planning a wedding within the next 18 months if you or your fiancé are active duty in the military, or a veteran within the last five years.

First responders or the fiancé to one, are also eligible as well as those who assisted in the COVID pandemic. These include EMT/Paramedics, Firefighters, Police Officers, Correctional Officers, COVID nurses, COVID doctors, and COVID patient care technicians.

Once you register, you can check in at the location and be assisted.

There is a $99 tax-deductible donation required when registering for the event.

For more information and to register for the event, click here.